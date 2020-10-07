New Play GHBoy Will Premiere at London's Charing Cross Theatre in November

Jon Pashley will direct the debut play from actor Paul Harvard.

James Quaife Productions will present the world premiere of Paul Harvard’s GHBoy at London's Charing Cross Theatre November 4–28, with an official opening November 10.

Sylvester Akinrolabu, Geoff Aymer, Marc Bosch, Buffy Davis, Jimmy Essex, Devesh Kishore, and Aryana Ramkhalawon will star under the direction of Jon Pashley.

The play is set in the burgeoning party scene of East London, which hides a dark secret: a swathe of young men dying unexpectedly, with whispers of an unnamed killer. Robert, who is grieving the death of his father, is trapped in a pattern of substance abuse and infidelity and has a lingering fear that he will never find love and acceptance. Unexpectedly, his boyfriend Sergio proposes, compelling Robert to turn his back on addiction and self-sabotage before he destroys this final chance at happiness.

GHBoy is Harvard’s first play. He began his career as an actor and musician with credits including the original production of The History Boys at the National Theatre.

The upcoming production will also feature set and costume design by Bettina John, lighting design by Tony Simpson, sound design by Rona Castrioti, and movement direction by Gerrard Martin.

Social distancing measures will be in operation at the Charing Cross, with a maximum capacity of 105 seats for each performance, with tickets available in single tickets up to groups of four. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a face covering at the venue.

