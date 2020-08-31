New Plays by BD Wong, Lauren Yee, More Among Virtual Series Days of Re-Creation

Presented by Live & In Color, the contemporary re-imagining of the Book of Genesis will be directed by Andréa Burns, Devanand Janki, Alan Muraoka, and more.

New works development organization Live & In Color will present Days of Re-Creation, a seven-part series of short plays written to be performed virtually, September 10 at 7 PM ET.

The contemporary re-imagining of the Book of Genesis, inspired by current events, will feature Three Karens (Light and Dark) by Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly), The Strong Friend, and Company (Sky and Water) by Masi Asare (The Family Resemblance), SoilMates (Land and Plants) by SEVAN (Public Theater, NYTW), To the Stars, With Love (Planets and Stars) by Nandita Shenoy (Rage Play), The Nerd (Fish and Birds) by Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), S.C.R.I (Land Animals and Humans) by AriDy Nox (Resident Playwright Power Street Theatre), and La Egoista (Rest) by Erlina Ortiz (Project Tiresias).

The acting ensemble includes Sherz Aletaha (Disaster!), Anastasia Barzee (Urinetown), Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance), Kimberly Chatterjee (Life Sucks), Cindy Cheung (Lady in the Water), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Angel Desai (Company), Jared Dixon (Hamilton), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Kai Heath (Much Ado About Nothing), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Lacretta (Disaster!), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Brandi Porter (A Bronx Tale), Gabriela Cristina Rivera (54 Below), Sushma Saha (Interstate), SEVAN (Bunty Berman Presents), Jason Veasey (The Lion King), C. Kelly Wright (The Great Mac Daddy), and Sunny the cat.

Set to direct are Andréa Burns (In the Heights), Dennis Corsi (The Commedia Cinderella), Tiffany Nichole Greene (Hamilton), Devanand Janki (Zanna Don’t!), Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street), and Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones).

“I am in complete awe of how this completely diverse team of, six directors, seven playwrights, 19 actors, and one cat, have come together so quickly to create something truly unique and completely innovative,” says L&IC Founder and Artistic Director Devanand Janki. “These are seven very special plays, born from our common experiences during this unprecedented time.

“None of us know how the performing arts will look after this pandemic is over,” Janki continues. “In the meantime, I think it is essential that theatres across this country start to come together in collaboration in order to survive this. This beautiful kaleidoscope of stories is Live & In Color’s gift to the artistic community at large. My hope is that it inspires us all to keep creating… and re-creating.”

For more information visit TheatreinColor.org.

