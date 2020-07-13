New Plays by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Malika Oyetimein, Daryl Watson, More Part of Pass the Mic Festival

Pass the Mic, a play festival amplifying Black voices, will stream live July 16 at 9 PM ET via Facebook and YouTube.
Hosted by IAMA and Ammunition Theatre Company members Brandon Scott and Courtney Sauls, the festival will feature five new plays, each written and directed by Black artists, inspired by the current iteration of the movement for racial justice and equity.
Writers include Malika Oyetimein (director of Pride Plays' one in two), Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before), Carolyn Ratteray, Larry Powell, and Daryl Watson. Cheyenne Barboza, Keith Powell, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Larry Powell, and Keiana Richárd will direct.
The complete lineup of plays follows.
Grace, by Malika Oyetimein
Directed by Cheyenne Barboza
Starring Bria Samoné Henderson, Brennie Tellu, Bailey Humiston, Christine Woods, and Nia Witts
Laid to Rest, by Donnetta Lavinia Grays
Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton
Starring Tracy Hughes, Allyson Brown, Dedra Woods, and Brie Eley
The Gaze… No Homo, by Larry Powell
Directed by Powell
Starring Sharon Lawrence and Devere Rogers
Tomorrow, by Carolyn Ratteray
Directed by Keiana Richárd
Starring Juanita Jennings, Karla Mosley, and Kym Allen
Remember the Light Rail, by D.G. Watson
Directed by Keith Powell
Starring Courtney Sauls, Ahmed Best, Brandon Middleton, and Allie Leonard
A post-show discussion with all playwrights and directors, examining how their creative process has shifted in the midst of the movement, will follow the readings.
While the event is free and open to the public, any donations will be split between BLD PWR and Color of Change. IAMA and AMMO are both matching the first $500 in donations. To donate, click here.