New Plays by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Malika Oyetimein, Daryl Watson, More Part of Pass the Mic Festival

Brandon Scott and Courtney Sauls will host the virtual play festival to amplify Black voices in the theatre.

Pass the Mic, a play festival amplifying Black voices, will stream live July 16 at 9 PM ET via Facebook and YouTube.

Hosted by IAMA and Ammunition Theatre Company members Brandon Scott and Courtney Sauls, the festival will feature five new plays, each written and directed by Black artists, inspired by the current iteration of the movement for racial justice and equity.

Writers include Malika Oyetimein (director of Pride Plays' one in two), Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before), Carolyn Ratteray, Larry Powell, and Daryl Watson. Cheyenne Barboza, Keith Powell, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Larry Powell, and Keiana Richárd will direct.

The complete lineup of plays follows.

Grace, by Malika Oyetimein

Directed by Cheyenne Barboza

Starring Bria Samoné Henderson, Brennie Tellu, Bailey Humiston, Christine Woods, and Nia Witts

Laid to Rest, by Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton

Starring Tracy Hughes, Allyson Brown, Dedra Woods, and Brie Eley

The Gaze… No Homo, by Larry Powell

Directed by Powell

Starring Sharon Lawrence and Devere Rogers

Tomorrow, by Carolyn Ratteray

Directed by Keiana Richárd

Starring Juanita Jennings, Karla Mosley, and Kym Allen

Remember the Light Rail, by D.G. Watson

Directed by Keith Powell

Starring Courtney Sauls, Ahmed Best, Brandon Middleton, and Allie Leonard

A post-show discussion with all playwrights and directors, examining how their creative process has shifted in the midst of the movement, will follow the readings.

While the event is free and open to the public, any donations will be split between BLD PWR and Color of Change. IAMA and AMMO are both matching the first $500 in donations. To donate, click here.

