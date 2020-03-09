New Plays by Gab Reisman, Angela Hanks, and Rinne Groff Make Up 2020 SummerWorks Season

The 25th annual new play series from Clubbed Thumb will run May 15–July 1 at The Wild Project.

Clubbed Thumb, the company behind Heidi Schreck’s hit national play What the Constitution Means to Me, has unveiled the lineup for its 2020 SummerWorks. The annual festival of new plays will once again run in The Wild Project, featuring adventurous new works by Gab Reisman, Angela Hanks, and Rinne Groff.

SummerWorks will run May 15–July 1, with casting to be announced at a later date.

Check out the lineup of plays, and their directors, below.

Spindle Shuttle Needle

By Gab Reisman

Directed by Tamilla Woodard

May 15–27

In a cottage surrounded by endless siege, at the dawn of Modern Capitalism, a motley group of women tell tales, pick nits, and stretch out the last bits of sustenance til the Market reopens.

Bodies They Ritual

By Angela Hanks

Directed by Knud Adams

June 2–13

A Santa Fe sweat lodge lets loose what’s bottled up in a group of Texan ladies who have gathered for a birthday celebration. Will any of them taste that deep, deep spirituality only to be found in the American Southwest?

The Woman's Party

By Rinne Groff

Directed by Tara Ahmadinijad

June 19–July 1

1947 is the year that the savvy politicos of the National Woman’s Party finally get the ERA passed— once they quash that insurgency. Or oust the old guard. Failure is Impossible.