New Podcast Burnt Dives Deep Into Broadway's Rebecca Debacle

Guests include Sierra Boggess, Christopher Hampton, Francesca Zambello, and Michael Riedel.

A musical adaptation of Rebecca, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier and film by Alfred Hitchcock, was Ben Sprecher’s dream. Instead it turned into a years-long legal battle that captivated Broadway audiences for all the wrong reasons.

In Broadway Podcast Network's Burnt: The Show That Set Broadway Ablaze, Blake Ross explores the often unbelievable way everything unfolded. The podcast, which dropped August 24, features interviews with people with ties to the ill-fated show, including Oscar-winning writer Christopher Hampton, performer Sierra Boggess, director Francesca Zambello, librettist Michael Kunze, and columnist Michael Riedel.

Following its four-part dive into the Rebecca saga, Burnt touches upon other Broadway scandals past and present, from Jeremy Piven's "Sushigate" during Speed-the-Plow to the re-emergence of embroiled producer Garth Drabinsky.

Episodes are now available on Broadway Podcast Network and wherever podcasts are available. Take a listen to the trailer below.

