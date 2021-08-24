New Podcast Burnt Dives Deep Into Broadway's Rebecca Debacle

toggle menu
toggle search form
Podcasts   New Podcast Burnt Dives Deep Into Broadway's Rebecca Debacle
By Dan Meyer
Aug 24, 2021
 
Guests include Sierra Boggess, Christopher Hampton, Francesca Zambello, and Michael Riedel.
Burnt_Podcast_Logo_HR
courtesy of Broadway Podcast Network

A musical adaptation of Rebecca, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier and film by Alfred Hitchcock, was Ben Sprecher’s dream. Instead it turned into a years-long legal battle that captivated Broadway audiences for all the wrong reasons.

In Broadway Podcast Network's Burnt: The Show That Set Broadway Ablaze, Blake Ross explores the often unbelievable way everything unfolded. The podcast, which dropped August 24, features interviews with people with ties to the ill-fated show, including Oscar-winning writer Christopher Hampton, performer Sierra Boggess, director Francesca Zambello, librettist Michael Kunze, and columnist Michael Riedel.

Following its four-part dive into the Rebecca saga, Burnt touches upon other Broadway scandals past and present, from Jeremy Piven's "Sushigate" during Speed-the-Plow to the re-emergence of embroiled producer Garth Drabinsky.

Episodes are now available on Broadway Podcast Network and wherever podcasts are available. Take a listen to the trailer below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Podcasts
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.