New Podcast to Explore Life and Career of Casting Director Jay Binder

The five-episode podcast launched June 16.

Go behind the scenes with longtime casting director Jay Binder in a new podcast exploring his life and career. Launching June 16 and dropping each Tuesday in June, Jay Binder… A Life In Casting is available on all podcast platforms.

In Jay Binder… A Life In Casting, Binder looks back on his film, television, and stage career, which began in regional theatres and eventually included working with Neil Simon 11 times on Broadway and casting over 70 Broadway productions—including the Tony-winning productions of The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Gypsy, The King and I, and Lost in Yonkers.

Told over five episodes, guest stars on the podcast include Kate Burton, Jack Viertel, Laura Benanti, Terrence Mann, and Ryan Stana. Check out the first episode, and learn more by visiting the Broadway Podcast Network.

Jay Binder… A Life In Casting is co-presented by RWS Entertainment Group and Binder Casting on BPN.