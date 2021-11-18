New Production of Grease Heading to London's West End

Nikolai Foster will direct the 2022 staging, with choreography by Arlene Phillips.

The summer-loving Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko will return to the stage next spring when Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s classic musical Grease is revived at London's Dominion Theatre with new staging and choreography.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (artistic director of the Curve) and choreographed by Arlene Phillips (Starlight Express, We Will Rock You), the production will begin previews in the West End May 3, 2022, prior to an official opening May 10. The production will mark the first new West End staging of the musical in 29 years. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Lead producer Colin Ingram says the production will be "grittier" than usual, adding, “All the familiar songs from the film are included, plus some of the songs and script from the very first production which will be new to audiences.”

The revival will feature sets and costume design by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, and casting by David Grindrod.

With a book and score by Jacobs and Casey, Grease features such tunes as "We Go Together," "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightning," "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee," "Beauty School Dropout," and "There Are Worse Things I Could Do." Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony nominations including one for Best Musical. The 1978 film adaptation, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, is the fourth highest-grossing musical film of all time.

Grease was first performed at London's Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End in 2007, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre.

The most recent Broadway revival of Grease—starring former TV reality winners Max Crumm and Laura Osnes—opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in August 2007. A 2016 live broadcast on Fox featured Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit.

The upcoming revival is produced by Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.

