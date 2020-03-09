New Some Like It Hot Musical Sets 2021 World Premiere in Chicago

The musical will feature a book by The Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez and a score by Smash duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

The new stage adaptation of Some Like It Hot will make its world premiere in Chicago, with a Broadway transfer expected to follow. The musical will run March 2–April 4, 2021, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

As previously reported, the musical will feature a score by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can), who have previously collaborated on another Marilyn Monroe-adjacent title: Bombshell, the fictional musical at the center of the NBC drama Smash. Matthew Lopez, currently represented on Broadway with his two-part The Inheritance, will pen the book based on the 1959 Billy Wilder film. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw will direct and choreograph.

The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron are behind the musical; the latter worked closely with the late Craig Zadan, his frequent producing partner, on the early developmental stages of the project. Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, and the Nederlander Organization will co-produce.

Inspired by the French film Fanfare of Love, Some Like It Hot follows two Prohibition-era jazz musicians in Chicago (played on screen by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon), who witness a mob hit and go into hiding by disguising themselves as members of an all-female band. Through their escape plot, the two become enamored with with the band's singer and ukulele player, Sugar (Monroe).

The comedy was previously adapted for the stage with Jule Styne, Bob Merrill, and Peter Stone’s Sugar, which opened on Broadway in 1972, going on to earn four Tony nominations and play over 500 performances.

Casting and a full creative team will be announced later.