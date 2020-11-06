New Staging of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to Play U.K. and Ireland

International News   New Staging of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to Play U.K. and Ireland
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 06, 2020
 
The re-designed production will reunite the musical’s original creative team.
Belinda Allyn and Tally Sessions Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

A re-imagined production of the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast will play the U.K. and Ireland in 2021. Performances will begin at Curve, Leicester May 25, 2021, with additional engagements set for Dublin, Bristol, Liverpool, and Edinburgh.

Though featuring new designs and contemporary theatre technology, the staging will reunite the 1994 Broadway musical’s creative team: director Rob Roth, composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, bookwriter Linda Woolverton, choreographer Matt West, set designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

“Many of these elements hadn’t been invented when we first developed the show,” Roth explains. “So we are creating something brand new from this beloved ‘tale as old as time.’”

Disney Theatrical President Thomas Schumacher revealed plans for a new Beauty and the Beast in April of last year—at the time, he said the staging was eyeing Broadway. Later that year, plans shifted to an international production.

READ: Disney Theatrical Productions Reveals Next Steps for Hercules and The Jungle Book Musicals, Aida Revival, More

The creative team also includes the new addition of dance arranger David Chase, as well as Menken’s longtime collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob as musical supervisor and orchestrator, respectively. John Shivers will serve as sound designer, with Darryl Maloney as video/projections designer, David H. Lawrence as hair designer, and Jim Steinmeyer as illusions designer.

Casting (via Pippa Ailion Casting) will be announced later.

We Asked, You Answered: Beauty and the Beast Dream Cast

We Asked, You Answered: Beauty and the Beast Dream Cast

73 PHOTOS
BELLE.jpg
BELLE.jpg
Bright Lights, Big City_Feinstein's/54 Below concert_2019_HR
Christy Altomare Michael Kushner
Living_for_Today-_And_All_That_Jazz_Gilana's_Fund_2018_03_HR.jpg
Denée Benton Michael Kushner
2019 Roundabout Gala_2019_X_HR
Laura Osnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hailey Kilgore at 54 Below_2019_HR
Haley Kilgore Janie Willison
Rachel-Zegler-Headshot-HR
Rachel Zegler JamesTMPhoto
American_Son_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_06_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Princess_Party_54_Below_2018_12_HR.jpg
Kara Lindsay Michael Hull
Lea Michele
Lea Michele DFree/Shutterstock.com
Cadillac_Tonight_We_Dare_2018_12_HR.jpg
Jessica Vosk Joseph Marzullo/WENN
