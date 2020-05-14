New Streaming Service Broadway on Demand Adds Allegiance, Tiler Peck and Frankie James Grande Series, More to Slate

The digital platform will officially launch May 17.

The upcoming streaming service Broadway on Demand has revealed some of the offerings it will provide in its initial rollout. The "30 Days of Opening Nights" series begins with the platform's official launch May 17, and includes filmed presentations of Broadway titles, classes, concerts, interviews, and more.

Among the filmed performances featured is Broadway's Allegiance, which makes its online streaming premiere May 29 following various showings in movie theatres. Members of the original 2015 Broadway company, including George Takei and Telly Leung, will also take part in a virtual red carpet. Earlier, Bandstand will air as part of a Memorial Day celebration May 25.

Broadway on Demand will also be the home of New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck's ongoing daily class Turn It Out With Tiler, as well as Frankie James Grande's Dream Role series.

Original weekly programming created specifically for the service will include the designer-focused The Craftsmen with photographer Matthew Murphy, the YouTube spiral-inspired Broadway Fanatic with Laura Heywood, the cabaret series Acoustic Café (launching May 20 with special guest Adam Pascal), and First Look: New Musicals, offering sneak peeks at in-development titles.

As previously announced, Broadway on Demand will host the one-night-only A Night of Covenant House Stars benefit May 18, with Morgan Freeman and Usher now joining a lineup that already includes host Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Stephanie J. Block, and Dionne Warwick.

For more information, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.