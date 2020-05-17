New Streaming Service Broadway on Demand Launches May 17

The slate of programming includes Allegiance, series from Tiler Peck and Frankie James Grande, and more.

The new streaming service Broadway on Demand launches May 17. The "30 Days of Opening Nights" series marks its official kickoff and includes filmed presentations of Broadway titles, classes, concerts, interviews, and more.

Among the filmed performances featured is Broadway's Allegiance, which makes its online streaming premiere May 29 following various showings in movie theatres. Members of the original 2015 Broadway company, including George Takei and Telly Leung, will also take part in a virtual red carpet. Earlier, Bandstand will air as part of a Memorial Day celebration May 25.

Broadway on Demand will also be the home of New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck's ongoing daily class Turn It Out With Tiler, as well as Frankie James Grande's Dream Role series.

Original weekly programming created specifically for the service will include the designer-focused The Craftsmen with photographer Matthew Murphy, the YouTube spiral-inspired Broadway Fanatic with Laura Heywood, the cabaret series Acoustic Café (launching May 20 with special guest Adam Pascal), and First Look: New Musicals, offering sneak peeks at in-development titles.

Base membership is free, though the service will also include a Premium subscription option and occasionally feature ticketed pay-per-view events.

"Even before our current crisis, we've long dreamt of building a platform that would truly fulfill Broadway's long-held promise of being 'the longest street in the world,'" says Broadway on Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone, who is also president of Broadway Licensing. "This platform is our way of breaking down geographical and economic barriers so that the entire world can partake in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer."

As previously announced, Broadway on Demand will host the one-night-only A Night of Covenant House Stars benefit May 18 with a lineup that includes host Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Stephanie J. Block, and Dionne Warwick.

For more information, visit BroadwayOnDemand.com.

