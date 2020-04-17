New Streaming Service Broadway on Demand to Offer Live Benefit Concerts, More

The platform will launch in mid-May.

As the evolving coronavirus pandemic prompts prolonged periods of isolation, a new streaming service is entering the market to appease theatregoers. Broadway on Demand is expected to launch in mid-May.

The platform will kick off its programming with a "30 Days of Opening Nights" series, beginning with a live streamed concert from the Bourbon Room in Hollywood (social distancing and sanitization protocols permitting) benefiting theatre artists in various fields.

Additional offerings will include educational resources, on-demand filmed productions, and archival materials. Base membership (including the Bourbon Room concert) is free, though the service will also include a Premium subscription option and occasionally feature ticketed pay-per-view events. To join early, click here.

"Even before our current crisis, we've long dreamt of building a platform that would truly fulfill Broadway's long-held promise of being 'the longest street in the world,'" said Broadway on Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone, who is also president of Broadway Licensing. "This platform is our way of breaking down geographical and economic barriers so that the entire world can partake in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer."

Early access sign-up is now open here.

