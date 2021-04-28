New Sutton Foster Concert, Filmed at New York City Center, Streams Beginning April 28

The two-time Tony winner is joined by Raúl Esparza, Joaquina Kalukango, Kelli O’Hara, and Wren Rivera.

Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light, a concert filmed live at City Center featuring the two-time Tony winner, premieres April 28 at 7 PM ET, with on-demand viewing available through May 31.

The Younger star is joined by Tony winner and fellow City Center alum Kelli O’Hara, Wren Rivera (Foster’s student at Ball State University), and Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango (both appeared opposite Foster at City Center, in Anyone Can Whistle and The Wild Party, respectively).

Viewers can expect to hear songs from Camelot, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Violet, and more.

The artists are accompanied by music director Michael Rafter on piano and Matt Hinkley on guitar. Leigh Silverman directs with Jeanine Tesori serving as creative producer.

READ: Upcoming The Music Man Star Sutton Foster on Producer Scott Rudin 'Stepping Back'

Foster is slated to return to Broadway upon its reopening as Marian Paroo in The Music Man, starring opposite Hugh Jackman. Performances are currently slated to begin December 20.

“Bringing artists back to our stage and connecting them to our loyal audience digitally is a crucial step toward reopening our theatre to the public, which we hope to do this fall,” said City Center President and CEO Arlene Shuler in a recent statement. “We are delighted to welcome Sutton Foster back to City Center and to present this extraordinary group of artists as part of our digital season.”

Digital access starts at $35. Visit NYCityCenter.org.



From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage 38 PHOTOS

(Updated April 28, 2021)