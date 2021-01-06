New The Sorcerer's Apprentice Musical Will Now Stream

The world premiere had been scheduled for in-person performances at London's Southwark Playhouse.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, which had been scheduled for in-person performances at London's Southwark Playhouse January 9–February 13, will now be streamed due to the pandemic and continued lockdown. The pay-per-view stream will be available January 26–February 14.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, the gender-swapped twist on the Johann Wolfgang von Goethe poem production will feature Olivier nominee Nicola Blackman (Destry Rides Again), Dawn Hope (Follies), Mary Moore, Marc Pickering (Seussical), Yazdan Qafouri (The Band), and Olivier winner David Thaxton (Passion) with Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor, and Kayleigh Thadani.

Penned by composer and orchestrator Richard Hough and writer Ben Morales Frost, the new musical explores the world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

Producer James Seabright commented, “The latest national lockdown leaves us with a show ready to perform which we are unable to share with live audiences. I have been inspired by the determination and resolve of our cast, creative team to make this possible whilst maintaining the highest safety standards for everyone on and off stage.”

The production will also feature musical direction by Alan Williams, choreography by Steven Harris, puppetry direction by Scarlet Wilderink, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Clancy Flynn, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, and puppetry design by Maia Kirman-Richards. Scott Penrose is the magic consultant. King’s Head Theatre serves as associate producer.

