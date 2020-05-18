New Theatre Journal 3Views Shifts Its Mission in Wake of Pandemic

Paula Vogel, Larissa FastHorse, and Donnetta Lavinia Grays are among the contributors to 3Views, founded by Sarah Ruhl and Julia Jordan.

3Views—a new theatre journal supported by The Lillys and co-founded by Julia Jordan and Sarah Ruhl—has shifted its mission in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Originally conceived as an online space for diverse criticism and rich commentary (writers tapped to contribute include Roxane Gay, Alexander Chee, and Claudia Rankine), the journal will now serve as a virtual hub where canceled productions can re-emerge.

Edited by director Melissa Crespo, each week, 3Views will shine a light on three productions impacted by the pandemic. This will include an excerpt from the script, video, photos, production history, design highlights, and more. In keeping with its original mission, the journal will also gather reflections from different voices in the theatre. Among the first contributors are Paula Vogel, who writes about aging in the time of coronavirus, Larissa FastHorse, with a prayer for theatre, and C.A. Johnson, who reflects on a canceled world premiere.

The first three featured shows on 3Views are TFANA’s production of Gnit, by Will Eno; Lincoln Center Theater's production of Intimate Apparel, with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage; and Playwrights Horizon’s production of Unknown Soldier, with book and lyrics by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Michael Friedman.

"Theatre has always been ephemeral, of the moment, and a practice for loss. But never has our community felt that as keenly as we do now,” says 3Views co-founder and playwright Ruhl. “We wanted to shine light on the theatrical-almosts across our country, and the theatrical moments cut short, to celebrate them, in the hopes that they can be resurrected after Covid. I think of it as a kind of collective practice to mark this time."

Productions from across the country will also be highlighted in coming weeks, including Victory Gardens Theater’s production of Dhaba on Devon Avenue by Madhuri Shekar, the Magic Theater’s production of Don’t Eat the Mangos by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, and Woolly Mammoth Theater Company’s production of There’s Always the Hudson by Paola Lazaro, with more to be announced.

3Views, now live, will also spotlight urgent and helpful initiatives.

