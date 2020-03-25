New Theatrical Live Streaming Initiative Play-PerView Launches March 26

The platform will deliver one-time-only streamed events and original series—including A Dolls’s House, Part 2 and the Alice Ripley-led The Pink Unicorn—to benefit arts organizations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

From producers Jeremy Wein (NYC Podfest) and actor-producer Mirirai Sithole (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play) comes the new theatre live streaming platform Play-PerView.

Play-PerView will offer one-time-only streams of theatrical events and original series. Virtual tickets start at $5, and all proceeds will support arts organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform kicks off with a live reading of Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2, starring Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (What the Constitution Means to Me national tour), Linda Powell (The Report), Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, or Change; Newsies), and Sithole. The reading, set for March 26 at 7 PM, will benefit Actors Theatre of Louisville and Vineyard Theatre.

Beginning March 27 at 8 PM, Play-PerView launches its Family Friday series. The unscripted weekly program will feature check-ins, interviews, and performances from notable theatrical families, beginning with Tony nominees Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Brian Wiles (Billions). The premiere will benefit Colt Coeur, a Brooklyn-based theater company founded by Campbell-Holt, and The Civilians.

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, Side Show) will reprise her solo performance in Elise Forier Edie’s The Pink Unicorn to benefit The Actors Fund and Out of The Box Theatrics—the original presenters of the The Pink Unicorn—with whom this event is co-produced. Ripley’s performance will stream March 29 at 7 PM.

Play-PerView will also stream pieces by Bess Wohl, Tori Sampson, Micah Stock, Sharr White, Johnathan Caren, Martyna Majok, and more to be announced.

Proceeds will also benefit The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, not-for-profit institutions, and theatrical unions who are helping to relieve those in need of financial assistance due to job loss, medical bills, and other essential needs.

For more information, visit Play-PerView.com.

