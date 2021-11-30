New Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Features "Rose's Turn"

Ready or not, here comes mama!

Here she is, boys! The new trailer for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel features Midge, Susie, and a certain, very famous eleven o'clock number.

As Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) chat in a diner about how Midge can take the next step in her career, bits of the anthemic "Rose's Turn" from the musical Gypsy sneak in, alluding to Midge's desire to take center stage.

"No more opening act gigs," Midge tells Susie. "I will only do gigs where I can say what I want."

Susie, her manager, is aghast — only male comedians are headliners. "That's not how the business works," Susie retorts.

"Then let's change the business," Midge replies.

See what's in store for Midge and her career come February 18 when season four of the Emmy-winning comedy series comes to Amazon Prime.