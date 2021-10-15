New U.K. Tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical Will Launch in February 2022

Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster will direct the upcoming tour of the Tony-nominated musical.

A new U.K. tour of the Tony-nominated Beautiful—The Carole King Musical will open at the Curve in Leicester February 28, 2022.

Directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, the limited engagement will continue through March 12 before playing the Theatre Royal Bath March 17–26 and Mayflower Theatre Southampton April 12–16 2022. Additional tour dates and casting will be announced shortly.

Cast Set for Return of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical National Tour

The upcoming production will feature orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, adapted by musical supervisor Sarah Travis, with choreography by Leah Hill, set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and casting by Kay Magson.

The bio-musical follows King’s rise to stardom, from her time as part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

READ: Beautiful , About Life of Carole King, Is Heading to the Silver Screen

Beautiful–The Carole King Musical opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre January 12, 2014. It played 2,418 regular performances and closed October 27, 2019. The show features a book by Tony and Oscar nominee Douglas McGrath with direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. The score features popular songs written by King, Goffin, Weil, and Mann.

Curve Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Foster said in a joint statement, "Carole King’s body of work represents some of the greatest pop songs ever written. We are thrilled to be working on this new production of Beautiful, bringing this remarkable story and music to life with the finest actor-musicians working in the U.K. today. We are honored to be collaborating with orchestrators, Grammy Award winner Steve Sidwell and Tony Award winner Sarah Travis, to bring King’s incredible tapestry of songs to life. We are also proud to be working alongside our partners at Theatre Royal Bath and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.”

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical was originally produced on Broadway and in London by Paul Blake, SONY/ATV Music Publishing, and Mike Bosner.