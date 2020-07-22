New Victory Dance Returns With Free Virtual Classes for Kids and Teens

New Victory Theatre's annual dance series spotlights New York City dance companies and soloists.

New Victory Theater’s annual summer dance series, New Victory Dance, has returned in a free virtual format allowing kids and teens from beyond the metropolitan area to engage with New York City dance companies and soloists. Check out a trailer for the series above.

The on-demand series began July 21 with Keerati Jinakunwiphat's Good Island and continues weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 11. Each video runs 20–25 minutes and features an introduction to the dance, an excerpt from a past performance, a panel discussion about the piece, and a short choreography workshop led by New Victory Teaching Artists.

In addition to Jinakunwiphat, New Victory Dance will spotlight Ballet Nepantla, Kate Weare Company, Mozaik Dance, Dormeshia, Jane Comfort and Company, and IMGE Dance.

Educators looking to further enhance teaching opportunities can utilize the New Victory School Tool Resource Guide. Live interactive workshop sessions or pre-recorded videos with custom content are also available.

Since 2014, the New Victory program has provided free dance performances and free arts education workshops to more than 4,000 students per year from NYC Department of Education summer school enrichment programs, subsidized day camps, and social service agencies.

Click here for more information.