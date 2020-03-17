New Victory Theater Unveils Digital Series for Students and Their Families

The programming will explore a new art form each week.

New Victory Theater has launched a new digital series to help students and their families in the face of shutdowns across America due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“New Victory Arts Break” explores an art form each week, with one lesson for each school day. The programming is aimed at helping kids (and their parents) continue to develop new skills and stay active while schools are closed. Classes feature video demonstrations by New Victory Teaching Artists—a part of the theatre's effort to keep staff employed.

“Our goal is to bring performing arts to the widest possible audience, keep our artists paid, and continue the work of bringing families together through the performing arts," says Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42, the nonprofit that operates New Victory Theater. “These are uncertain times but no matter what happens, New 42 is a people-first organization and we will continue to serve the families, artists and teachers who consider New Victory a cultural partner.”

Percussion Week launched March 16 with the following classes: “Body Percussion,” “Playing with Rhythm and Music,” “Beat Boxing,” “Stepping,” and “Rhythm Everywhere!” Check it out on NewVictory.org .

A list of upcoming themes is below.

Week 2: Just Move! Week

You could love to dance or not have a clue, this week has an activity for you! Follow along with some stretching before you dive into some activities that will make you move. Make a dance inspired by your name, make up some moves with those in your home and more!

Week 3: Puppetry WeekCreate your very own puppet with household items and put on a show this week! Imagine the world your show would live in, how does your character move, who else is in this world? Work together to put on a puppet show written and produced by you!

Week 4: Something Magical Week

There is a magician in all of us. Take the magician's code and start your journey into your new magic profession with everyday household items. Amaze your family! Video chat and impress your friends! When this week is done, you'll have your persona, and a few acts up your sleeve to show off.

Week 5: Juggling WeekDon't have juggling balls you say? No problem! We can teach you some basic juggling skills with things you have around your home. Get your skills down and by the end of the week you can perform as your very own juggling acts in a circus.

