New West Side Story Movie Soundtrack Released December 3

The screen adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents musical hits theatres December 10.

Director Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story releases its Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally December 3, with a physical release set to coincide with the film's December 10 arrival in theatres. The album features performances from the film's cast, including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Rita Moreno.

The digital release includes the movie's 21 songs mastered in Dolby Atmos, a speaker technology that includes upward-pointed channels to surround the listener more fully. The physical versions of the album, which will include a vinyl release in early 2022, will include liner notes from the film's music consultant, Oscar-winning film composer John Williams.

Bernstein's score is played by the New York Philharmonic with additional music performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of their Music Director Gustavo Dudamel.

"West Side Story, for me, as for all of us in the music world, is part of my DNA," says Dudamel. "Every single melody in it is so natural and easy for anyone to process. Naturally, it felt right to work with the New York Philharmonic, Bernstein’s own orchestra, and have the musicians be part of the new chapter of this masterpiece."

"I dedicated this movie to my father, but it was my mother's love of music, combined with my insatiable appetite to understand everything about movie making, that led me to start collecting motion picture soundtrack albums when I was young," shares Spielberg. "I loved the West Side Story cast album from the first time I listened to it. As a kid I could sing every one of its songs by heart—and I did sing them, until I wore out the patience of my entire family. The score feels like it's always been part of me, and I believe that this is the greatest music ever written for musical theatre. My sincere hope is that young people out there find this album and fall in love with it as hard as I did."

Adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the film features a screenplay by Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner (who also serves as executive producer) and choreography by Justin Peck.

West Side Story's music team includes music arranger David Newman, Supervising Vocal Producer Jeanine Tesori, and Executive Music Producer Matt Sullivan, all of whom produce the soundtrack album as well. Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger are executive soundtrack producers.

To pre-order the West Side Story soundtrack on CD, click here. Check out the track listing below.

1. Prologue

2. La Borinqueña (Sharks Version)

3. Jet Song

4. Something’s Coming

5. The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade

6. The Dance at the Gym: Mambo

7. The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump

8. Maria

9. Balcony Scene (Tonight)

10. Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo

11. America

12. Gee, Officer Krupke

13. One Hand, One Heart

14. Cool

15. Tonight (Quintet)

16. The Rumble

17. I Feel Pretty

18. Somewhere

19. A Boy Like That / I Have a Love

20. Finale

21. End Credits