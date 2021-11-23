New West Side Story Teaser Features 'Dance at the Gym,' 'America'

Feast your eyes on clips from two of film's highly anticipated dance spectacles, choreographed by Justin Peck.

After multiple trailers and teasers spotlighting the romance and drama of West Side Story, it's finally time for one that features the musical's other essential element: spectacular dancing.

The new teaser, titled "Legendary Audience," is choreographic rush start to end, beginning with Maria (Rachel Zegler), Bernardo (David Alvarez), and the Sharks heading to "Dance at the Gym" and ending with Anita (Ariana DeBose) and a whole neighborhood dancing to their conflicting feelings about "America."

Jerome Robbins choreographed the original 1961 film, and now Tony Award winner Justin Peck is taking his turn at this American musical, where the dancing is as integral to the storytelling as the book and score.

The film hits theatres December 10, and in this new minute-long promo, Rita Moreno also makes an appearance, playing a new role, Valentina, written for this film version. (Angels in America's Tony Kushner penned the screenplay.) She advises Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, who wants to dive straight into a relationship with Maria.

"You don't want to start maybe with, 'I like to take you out to coffee?'" she quips.