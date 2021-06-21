New Works by Shaina Taub, Lauren Yee, Duncan Sheik, Kyle Jarrow, and More Receive 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards

The awards, totaling over $1 million, have been awarded to 28 new works to support their development.

Twenty-eight upcoming titles are the recipients of first round of 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards from Theatre Communications Group. The grants, totaling $1,072,000, will allow each show extra time in development and rehearsal, with a mission to extend the life of the show beyond its world premiere.

“After the most difficult year in our theatre field’s recent history, the Edgerton Foundation’s transformational investment in new plays has never been more important,” said Teresa Eyring, TCG executive director. “The Foundation's support of longer rehearsal processes has always been valuable, but now, as our field reopens with a focus on safety and inclusion, that support is truly life-giving. Theatre artists will have a chance to breathe, and to take the time they need after the losses of last year as they make the plays that will knit our country back together.”

The first round of the 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards were presented to:



Born With Teeth by Liz Duffy Adams (Alley Theatre)

by Liz Duffy Adams (Alley Theatre) Noir, music by Duncan Sheik, book by Kyle Jarrow, lyrics by Jarrow and Sheik (Alley Theatre)

music by Duncan Sheik, book by Kyle Jarrow, lyrics by Jarrow and Sheik (Alley Theatre) House of Shades by Beth Steel (Almeida Theatre)

by Beth Steel (Almeida Theatre) Father/Daughter by Kait Kerrigan (Aurora Theatre Company)

by Kait Kerrigan (Aurora Theatre Company) The Garden by Charlayne Woodard (Baltimore Center Stage)

by Charlayne Woodard (Baltimore Center Stage) Refuge, co-created by Satya Jnani Chavez & Andrew Rosendorf, transcreation by Marialuisa Burgos (Curious Theatre Company

co-created by Satya Jnani Chavez & Andrew Rosendorf, transcreation by Marialuisa Burgos (Curious Theatre Company Soft Target by Emily Kaczmarek (Geffen Theatre)

by Emily Kaczmarek (Geffen Theatre) Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill, words and music by Matt Schatz (Geffen Theatre)

words and music by Matt Schatz (Geffen Theatre) Good Night, Oscar by Doug Wright (Goodman Theatre)

by Doug Wright (Goodman Theatre) To the yellow house by Kimber Lee (La Jolla Playhouse)

by Kimber Lee (La Jolla Playhouse) Mother Russia by Lauren Yee (La Jolla Playhouse)

by Lauren Yee (La Jolla Playhouse) Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon (Manhattan Theatre Club)

by Joshua Harmon (Manhattan Theatre Club) The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel by Colette Robert, music and lyrics by Dionne McClain-Freeney (New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company)

by Colette Robert, music and lyrics by Dionne McClain-Freeney (New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company) Mr. Dickens’ Hat by Michael Hollinger (Northlight Theatre)

by Michael Hollinger (Northlight Theatre) A.D. 16 by Cinco Paul and Bekah Brunstetter (Olney Theatre Center)

by Cinco Paul and Bekah Brunstetter (Olney Theatre Center) Tambo & Bones by Dave Harris (Playwrights Horizons)

by Dave Harris (Playwrights Horizons) Wish You Were Here by Sanaz Toossi (Playwrights Horizons)

by Sanaz Toossi (Playwrights Horizons) Suffragist by Shaina Taub (The Public Theater)

by Shaina Taub (The Public Theater) Top of the World by Catherine Butterfield (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis)

by Catherine Butterfield (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis) “We declare you a terrorist…” by Tim J. Lord (Round House Theatre)

by Tim J. Lord (Round House Theatre) The Magician’s Elephant, book and lyrics by Nancy Harris, music and lyrics by Marc Teitler, adapted from the novel by Kate DiCamillo (Royal Shakespeare Company)

book and lyrics by Nancy Harris, music and lyrics by Marc Teitler, adapted from the novel by Kate DiCamillo (Royal Shakespeare Company) Bruce by Richard Oberacker (Seattle Repertory Theatre)

by Richard Oberacker (Seattle Repertory Theatre) Letters of Suresh by Rajiv Joseph (Second Stage Theater)

by Rajiv Joseph (Second Stage Theater) A Case for the Existence of God by Samuel D. Hunter (Signature Theatre)

by Samuel D. Hunter (Signature Theatre) Bald Sisters by Vichet Chum (Steppenwolf Theatre Company)

by Vichet Chum (Steppenwolf Theatre Company) Nan and the Lower Body by Jessica Dickey (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley)

by Jessica Dickey (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley) This Land Was Made by Tori Sampson (Vineyard Theatre)

by Tori Sampson (Vineyard Theatre) Row, book by Daniel Goldstein, music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure (Williamstown Theatre Festival)

Since the launch of the New Plays Program in 2007, the Edgerton Foundation has awarded over $14,385,000 to 458 productions at over 50 theatres across the U.S. Thirty of the supported works have gone on to Broadway productions. The program is directed by Brad and Louise Edgerton, currently producers on Broadway's Diana.