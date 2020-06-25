New York City and Honolulu Theatres Form Coalition to Spotlight Artists of Color

Reset Theatre Coalition will highlight Caribbean-American and Polynesian voices during a five-night showcase in July.

In response to calls for racial justice within the industry, Queens-based Conch Shell Productions and Braata Productions and Honolulu-based Kumu Kahua Theatre have formed the Reset Theatre Coalition to spotlight Caribbean-American and Polynesian voices. The group will offer five live theatrical presentations of world premiere pieces throughout July with short scenes and monologues written and performed by selected artists.

The free 40-minute showcases run July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 at 8 PM ET/2 PM HST on each of the theatre's YouTube and Facebook pages. Performances will be followed by a moderated Q&A session with the artists.

Among the featured writers are Tylie R. Shider, Jeannie Barroga, Jason Ellis, Eric Stack, Kiki Rivera, Karl O'Brian Williams, Cynthia Robinson, Marian Lyman-Mersereau, Juan Ramirez, Jr., Jovaun Black, Christin Eve Cato, Sean Choo, Mateo Moreno, Regina Taylor, Alvin Eng, Ren Nansen, Phanesia Pharel, Nyanda Cammock, Jevone Andy, Kimiye Everard, and Onyekachi Iwu.

“My intention when I launched this initiative was to unite with POC theatres to encourage dialogue and unification of diverse communities and continue a productive conversation that will inspire meaningful socio-political change,” says Founder and Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions Magaly Colimon-Christopher.

A complete set of the scenes and monologues presented will be curated by Conch Shell Productions as an e-book to be published following the series.