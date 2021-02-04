New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Spring Digital Season Lineup

World premieres from Kyle Abraham and Justin Peck are on the schedule, as well as a gala filmed from the company's Lincoln Center home.

While audiences wait to enter the David H. Koch Theater once again (with a reopening slated for September), dance enthusiasts will have a plethora of virtual content to enjoy this year. Kyle Abraham and Justin Peck are among he choreographers set to create new works for the New York City Ballet’s digital 2021 spring season.

Abraham will collaborate with Beyoncé’s Black is King cinematographer Ryan Marie Helfant for a piece set to debut April 8, while Peck will create a solo piece for principal dancer Anthony Huxley to debut May 5 during the company’s spring gala, filmed on the Koch Theater stage. The gala will also feature choreography by NYCB co-founding choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins filmed for the occasion.

“Creating new work has been a hallmark of NYCB since its inception and to be able to continue that tradition, even now during the ongoing pandemic, is extremely meaningful,” said Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan. “The ability to bring a number of our artists back to the theater at this time to work with Justin and Kyle is very exciting, and I can’t wait to see the results.”

Programming will begin February 22 with “Three Sides of Balanchine,” a series exploring three works that demonstrate the choreographer’s narrative, classical, and neoclassical traditions through virtual discussions and performance videos. The first week spotlights “Prodigal Son,” followed by “Theme and Variations” March 1 and “Stravinsky Violin Concerto” March 8.

NYCB will then host a digital version of its annual luncheon benefit March 9, this year celebrating principal dancers Maria Kowroski, Gonzalo Garcia, and Ask la Cour. The trio are slated to give their farewell performances next season.

The virtual season will also include new episodes of City Ballet The Podcast, interactive repertory workshops for teens and adults, movement workshops for children, ballet classes for intermediate and advanced level dancers, and workshops for both kids and adults with disabilities.