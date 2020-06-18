New York City Ballet Cancels 2020 Fall Season

The famed company has also canceled its annual engagement of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.

New York City Ballet has canceled its 2020 fall season, which was scheduled to begin September 22 and continue through October 18 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

The fall season would have marked the first performances programmed by NYCB’s new artistic leadership team of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck.

NYCB has also canceled its 2020–2021 engagement of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, scheduled for November 27–January 3, 2021.



Executive Director Katherine Brown and Artistic Director Stafford said in a statement, “We are devastated to cancel another ten weeks of performances, including New York City Ballet’s annual fall season and beloved holiday performances of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. However, the health and safety of our artists, staff, and audiences is our number one priority during the ongoing pandemic. Based on advice and guidelines from government officials and medical professionals, it has become clear that it will not be safe through the end of the year for large groups to gather safely indoors and for our artists to rehearse and interact as they would need to in order to present live performances.”

NYCB hopes to resume performances at Lincoln Center with its 2021 winter season, which is scheduled to begin a six-week run January 19.

As the Company did during the recently canceled spring season, New York City Ballet plans to present digital offerings during the time when live performances will not be possible. NYCB has also created a Relief Fund for those who would like to support the Company and help to sustain NYCB through the challenging days of the COVID-19 crisis. Contributions can be made at NYCBallet.com/donate or by texting BALLET to 31966.