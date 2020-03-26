New York City Ballet Cancels Entire Spring 2020 Season

The lineup was to begin April 21.

The New York City Ballet has scrapped its entire Spring 2020 season, which was due to kick off April 21 and run through May 31. The cancellation affects all performance and events, including workshops and the May 7 gala "In Pursuit of Beauty."

All performers and additional staff will receive pay and benefits through the spring performance schedule; dancers and musicians are still expected to resume rehearsals in the coming months for summer engagements.

In response to the financial blow (a projected $8 million) caused by the shutdown, NYBC will launch a relief fund and encourage patrons to contribute; the organization is also in talks with its labor unions (including dancers' AGMA, musicians' Local 802, and stagehands' Local 1) for continued protections.

Ticketholders for affected performance will be contacted shortly with refund, exchange, and donation information.

Despite the cancellations, some members have gone digital to reach an audience. Tiler Peck, a NYCB principal dancer and Broadway alum, teaches classes every weekday via Instagram.

