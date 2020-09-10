New York City Ballet Unveils Lineup for Fall 2020 Virtual Programming

Choreographer Justin Peck will debut a new ballet set to Chris Thile’s “Thank You, New York.”

The New York City Ballet has unveiled its lineup of fall 2020 virtual programming, including streams of fully recorded performances, new works made in quarantine, and more.

The final week of the digital fall season will feature five world premiere ballets, one launching each night October 27–31. The choreographers creating new works are Sidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz. Peck will provide the festival’s finale with a piece set to composer Chris Thile’s “Thank You, New York.”

“Creating a new ballet repertory has been one of the hallmarks of NYCB since its inception in 1948, and with these five remarkable choreographers we will continue to build and expand that extraordinary body of work,” said NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan. “I am also very proud and happy to welcome such a diverse roster of artists, including Sidra Bell who will be the first Black woman to create a work for NYCB.”

The season kicks off with footage from the company’s repertory September 29 at 8 PM ET with George Balanchine-choreographed works, including Tchaikovsky’s pas de deux, “The Unanswered Question” from Ivesiana, and excerpts from Symphony in C, Liebeslieder Walzer, Episodes, and Stravinsky Violin Concerto.

Additional programs, presented every Tuesday at 8 PM for five weeks, will feature both full ballets and excerpts, including additional works by Balanchine, as well as ballets by NYCB co-founding choreographer Jerome Robbins, Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck, and choreographers Ulysses Dove, Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Alexei Ratmansky, and Christopher Wheeldon. The digital fall season will also include two Saturday matinees for family audiences October 10 and 24 at 2 PM.

All works are free to watch and will air on NYCB’s YouTube , Facebook , and website . The season will also include new episodes of City Ballet The Podcast and a host of workshops and intensives for dancers to hone their craft.