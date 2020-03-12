New York City Center Cancels Encores! Love Life, More in Wake of Mass Gathering Ban

The midtown venue joins Broadway and several other arts institutions as cautionary measures target the spread of COVID-19.

Following a state-wide restriction on mass gatherings from Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Center has followed suit with Broadway and other major performing arts institutions in shutting its doors.

As such, the City Center Encores! presentation of Love Life, slated for March 18–22, has been canceled, as has the Front & Center master class series and the dance-focused Studio 5 and Flamenco Festival.

The building also houses two Off-Broadway theatres: Stage I and Stage II. The former is currently home to Manhattan Theatre Club's The Perplexed, which will continue performances March 12 with information on future scheduling to come. Meanwhile, at Stage II, Harry Townsend's Last Stand will continue while capping attendance at 50 percent capacity in accordance to the new restrictions on gatherings below 500 people.

READ: How NYC's Coronavirus Restrictions Will Impact Off-Broadway Houses