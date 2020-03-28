New York City Center Cancels Encores! Thoroughly Modern Millie Due to COVID-19

Off-Broadway News   New York City Center Cancels Encores! Thoroughly Modern Millie Due to COVID-19
By Dan Meyer
Mar 28, 2020
 
The musical was scheduled to run May 6–11, starring Tony nominee Ashley Park.
The New York City Center Encores! production of Thoroughly Modern Millie has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 6–11 production of the Jeanine Tesori-Dick Scanlan-Richard Morris musical was meant to star Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls).

City Center has canceled the remainder of the 2019–2020 season including On the Move and Encores! Off-Center. The 2020–2021 season will be announced later this spring.

The 2020 Encores! season kicked off with Mack & Mabel (February 19–23), starring Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles. The next production was meant to be Love Life, with Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell, but it was canceled due to the mass gathering ban.

