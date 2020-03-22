New York City Center Will Post Highlights From Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala Productions

By Andrew Gans
Mar 22, 2020
 
The famed New York venue launches the series March 22, celebrating Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with Donna Murphy's "Could I Leave You?" and Victoria Clark's "Losing My Mind."
Donna Murphy in Follies. Joan Marcus

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will post daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launches the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Watch their performances below.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

