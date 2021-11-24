New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Attends Thoughts of a Colored Man

This visit marks Adams' first visit to a Broadway play in his new position.

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams attended last night’s performance of Thoughts of a Colored Man, his first Broadway play in his newly elected position. For last night's show, the Golden Theatre filled the house with an all Black audience composed of representatives from New York City organizations including the Ford Foundation and Eagle Academy Foundation.

Other celebrities in the house include Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige, power couple Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls Tony Award nominee) and Vincent Hughes (Pennsylvania's state senator), and actress Tasha Smith.

Adams praised Keenan Scott II’s play as “historic," saying that it represented “the best of the New Broadway” and is emblematic of the opportunity that he is committed to making available for all New Yorkers.

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show in history to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

Thoughts of a Colored Manfollows a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together. The play blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to shine a light onto a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves.

The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, features Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside as Love, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys) as Depression, Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi) as Passion, Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton) as Happiness, Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family) as Lust, Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son) as Wisdom, and Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO’s The Wire) as Anger with Bjorn DuPaty (Mlima's Tale) and Garrett Turner (National Black Theatre's Bayano) as understudies.

The creative team also includes composers Te’La and Brother Kamau, set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization