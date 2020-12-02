New York City's Gay Men's Chorus to Present Sweet Is the Sound: A Holiday at Home With (Chosen) Family

L Morgan Lee will host the online concert, also featuring the a cappella group Tonewall.

Celebrate the holidays by inviting the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus into your home (virtually) with the group’s first streaming concert, Sweet Is the Sound: A Holiday at Home With (Chosen) Family. The performance will premiere December 18 and be available through December 27. L Morgan Lee, an Obie Award winner for her turn in the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, hosts the event, directed by Roberto Araujo. The concert will feature performances from the renowned New York City Gay Men’s Chorus; Tonewall, the a cappella band of the NYCGMC; and Youth Pride Chorus, along with original animation by artist Tempe Hall. NYCGMC, comprised of nearly 400 singers of various ages and backgrounds, welcomed over 100 associate members this fall from across the U.S. and Canada. The chorus sings in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. Tickets are on sale here.