New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Winners to Be Announced April 16

Awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony April 28.

Winners of the 2020 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards will be announced April 16 at 10 AM ET. Awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony April 28 at 8 PM.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season. The award includes a cash prize of $2,500, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Recent Best Play winners include The Ferryman, Mary Jane , Oslo, The Humans, and Between Riverside and Crazy, while recent Best Musical winners include Tootsie, The Band’s Visit, Shuffle Along, and Hamilton. What the Constitution Means to Me was named Best American Play in 2019; Hangmen was named Best Foreign Play in 2018.

Each year the New York Drama Critics' Circle may also award special citations to individuals, groups, and/or productions for outstanding contribution. Recent recipients include playwrights Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac; artistic director Oskar Eustis; actors Lois Smith, Viola Davis, and Mark Rylance; directors Ivo van Hove and Mike Nichols; the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof; and the Encores! series at New York City Center.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle comprises 19 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services, and websites based in the New York metropolitan area.

Adam Feldman, theatre critic and editor for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Joe Dziemianowicz serves as vice president; Zachary Stewart is treasurer. The other members are David Cote, Vinson Cunningham, David Finkle, Jeremy Gerard, Charles Isherwood, Chris Jones, Christopher Kelly, David Rooney, Frank Scheck, Alexandra Schwartz, Helen Shaw, David Sheward, Marilyn Stasio, Terry Teachout, Elisabeth Vincentelli and Matt Windman.

Emeritus members include Melissa Rose Bernardo, Michael Feingold, Robert Feldberg, Elysa Gardner, Brian Scott Lipton, Jesse Oxfeld, Michael Sommers, Steven Suskin, Linda Winer, and Richard Zoglin.

For more information visit DramaCritics.org.

