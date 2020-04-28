New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Be Presented on Stars in the House Live Stream

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Be Presented on Stars in the House Live Stream
By Andrew Gans
Apr 28, 2020
 
Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Heidi Schreck, and Michael Shannon will be part of the awards ceremony.
New_York_Drama_Critics_Circle_Logo_HR

The 85th annual New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards will air live April 29 at 8 PM ET as a special episode of Stars in the House, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series that benefits the Actors Fund. Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Heidi Schreck, and Michael Shannon will present the awards. New York Drama Critics’ Circle President Adam Feldman will host.

As previously announced, this year’s winners are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play) and Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical). Special citations will be awarded to David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theatre community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle comprises 20 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services, and websites based in the New York metropolitan area.

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards ceremony may be viewed on the Stars in the House YouTube channel as well as the Actors Fund YouTube channel. Stars in the House airs twice daily; watch previous episodes here.

Photos: Inside the 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

Photos: Inside the 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

17 PHOTOS
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Fred Applegate, Fionnula Flanagan, and Shuler Hensley Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
David Yazbek and John Behlmann Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Julie Halston and Tony Shalhoub Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Kip Fagan, Heidi Schreck and Oliver Butler Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Mary Beth Yarrow, Shivaun O’Casey,Ciaran O'Reilly, Charlotte Moore and Melissa Errico Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Adam Feldman, David Yazbek, and Robert Horn Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston and Lilli Cooper Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Charlotte Moore and Melissa Errico Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Fionnula Flanagan, Ralph Brown, Shuler Hensley, Ann McDonough, Benjamin Klein, Presenter Neil Pepe, Glenn Speers, Fred Applegate and Charles Dale Bruce Glikas
2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards_2019_X_HR
Heidi Schreck, Leigh Silverman and Mike Iveson Bruce Glikas
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.