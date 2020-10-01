New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' Virtual Season Will Feature Victoria Clark, Robert Cuccioli, More

By Andrew Gans
Oct 01, 2020
 
The company has postponed live performances until the 2021–2022 season.
Victoria Clark Roberto Araujo

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, which has postponed its traditional season of live full productions until 2021–2022, will instead offer an online season launching October 20 at 7 PM ET with a Virtual Gala.

The free gala, entitled With Unusual Revelry, will feature performances by Honorary Board members Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) and Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) with appearances by NYGASP’s roster of artists.

The Heroines of Gilbert & Sullivan: We Really Know Our Worth will follow November 15 at 3 PM ET. Laurelyn Watson Chase will host the musical exploration and discussion of women in G&S works from their premieres to modern day. The afternoon will feature soprano Claire Leyden, mezzo-soprano Amy Maude Helfer, contralto Angela Christine Smith, Alena Gerst Daily, Dr. Jamé Heskett, and Lauren Wenegrat.

NYGASP’s Grand Finale for 2020 will star David Macaluso, Matthew Wages, and Daniel Greenwood reprising their roles in Sullivan and Bernand’s Cox and Box, a cinematic stage performance adapted for NYGASP. The premiere will be streamed December 27 at 7 PM ET and will include a virtual meet and greet afterwards with the cast and producers.

For ticket information visit NYGASP.org.

From Guys and Dolls to Gigi: Celebrating the Stage Work of Victoria Clark

