New York Philharmonic Cancels Remainder of 2020-2021 Season

The orchestra had performances scheduled from January 6, 2021, to June 13.

The New York Philharmonic has joined Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, and many other major performing arts hubs across the city on pushing its hopes of a return to fall 2021. The orchestra has officially canceled all scheduled performances for the rest of the season, which were slated to take place January 6, 2021, to June 13. The organization had previously made the call to remain dark through 2020 in June.

"In the 178-year history of our institution, the cancellation of an entire season marks a historic first, and a dreadful one at that," said President and CEO Deborah Borda in a statement. "If you are disappointed, please know how devastated we all are by this turn of events. The health and financial challenges, indeed the experiential challenges we all face, are profound."

For now, the orchestra does not have any alternate plans to assemble in full for filmed, in-person performances, though Borda did tease the return of the organization's pop-up "NY Phil Bandwagon" next spring and various digital engagements featuring portions of the orchestra. The Philharmonic will also continue to share free digital content via NY Phil Plays On.

Details of a 2021–2022 season—as well as an update on the company and Lincoln Center's long-gestating renovation of David Geffen Hall—will be revealed later.

