New York Stage and Film and Vassar Postpone 2020 Powerhouse Season

The institutions are postponing the annual summer program in upstate New York in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The 2020 Powerhouse Theater season has been postponed to 2021. The annual program from New York Stage and Film and Vassar College, a summer staple for new work in development in upstate New York, will not go ahead due to the ongoing public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

“Our collaboration has been a staple of the Hudson Valley for 35 years and will continue for many more after this unprecedented global crisis recedes," shared Powerhouse Theater Artistic Director Chris Burney. "A large part of what makes the summer special is the intensive, residential community on the Vassar campus, and we cannot wait to return next summer.”

Burney has committed inviting over 20 new projects and hundreds of artists—slated to be part of the 2020 season—to return in summer 2021.

Each year, the Powerhouse Season runs in June and July on Vassar’s campus and serves more than 400 professional artists, 50 student writers, directors and actors in the Training Program, 25 interns, and thousands of audience members. Projects developed at Powerhouse include Hamilton, Bright Star, The Wolves, and The Humans.

New York Stage and Film will continue to serve artists throughout the course of the full calendar year with workshops, readings, and residencies.

