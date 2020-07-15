New York Stage and Film Names 15 Participants for 2020–2021 Filmmakers' Workshop

The year-long program offers developmental readings, feedback sessions, classes, and more.

Fifteen early-career screenwriters will take part in New York Stage and Film's 2020–2021 Filmmakers' Workshop, which has been revamped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chosen to participate are Nancy Bannon, David Baugnon, Rob Bellon, Anika Benkov, Yakira Chambers, Kim Dempster, Jenny Halper, Alessandro King, Savanah Leaf, Guru Ramanathan, Traven Rice, Charia Rose, Minnie Schedeen, and collaborators Shawn Snyder and Jason Begue.

Normally, the workshop begins with a week-long residency at Vassar College's Powerhouse Theater. Instead, this season's writers will take part in weekly virtual workshops through the fall, culminating in a summer residency in the 2021 Powerhouse season.

Co-facilitated by program director Marin Gazzaniga and Luis Castro, the virtual sessions will pair the film and TV writers with professional mentors as they go through creative intensives, peer feedback, developmental readings, classes, and more.

Joining the program as mentors are Zakiyyah Alexander, Elsie Choi, Rebecca Choi, Laura Eason, Jessica Goldberg, William Goldberg, Zach Helm, Michael Hoffman, Soo Hugh, Toni Kalem, Aditi Brennan Kapil, Max Mayer, Michael London, Janine Nabers, Jacquelyn Reingold, Anslem Richardson, Amy Robinson, Shelby Stone, Ben Watkins, and Diana Williams.