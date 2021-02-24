New York Theatre Barn Presents Excerpts From Freedom Riders Musical February 24

By Dan Meyer
Feb 24, 2021
 
The presentation features a conversation with writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray.
Freedom Riders_HR

New York Theatre Barn hosts a free live stream of excerpts from the civil rights-themed musical Freedom Riders February 24, in honor of the individuals who challenged the American South status quo when buses were segregated. The digital event streams on NYTB’s YouTube at 7 PM ET.

The presentation also includes a conversation with the writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray and a special appearance by one of the last surviving Freedom Riders: Charles Person.

The performance will feature Jennifer Sun Bell, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Anthony Chatmon II, Tyla Collier, Meagan Flint, Deon’te Goodman, Payson Lewis, Eboni Muse, Michael William Nigro, Ebony Pollum, Leonard Patton, Scott Redmond, Nygel Robinson, Clayton Snyder, Erin Vanderhyde, Brynn Williams, and Davon Williams.

Freedom Riders has been developed with Barn Stage Company, New York Musical Festival and The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. A previous showcase at NYMF welcomed the late Congressman John Lewis, who serves as one of the main inspirations for the musical.

The NYMF production put a musical spotlight on a powerful moment in American history.

7 PHOTOS
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_Richard Allen, Congressman John Lewis and Taran Gray - photo by Michael Kushner 2_HR.jpg
Richard Allen, Congressman John Lewis, and Taran Gray Michael Kushner
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_Anthony Chatmon II and Congressman John Lewis - photo by Michael Kushner_HR.jpg
Anthony Chatmon II and Congressman John Lewis Michael Kushner
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_Congressman John Lewis and the cast of FREEDOM RIDERS - photo by Michael Kushner_HR.jpg
Congressman John Lewis and the cast Michael Kushner
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_Anthony Chatmon II and Congressman John Lewis - photo by Michael Kushner 2_HR.jpg
Anthony Chatmon II and Congressman John Lewis Michael Kushner
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_Richard Allen, Congressman John Lewis and Taran Gray - photo by Michael Kushner_HR.jpg
Richard Allen, Congressman John Lewis, and Taran Gray Michael Kushner
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_Richard Allen, Steven Cuevas, Congressman John Lewis, Whiteny White and Taran Gray - photo by Michael Kushner_HR.jpg
Richard Allen, Steven Cuevas, Congressman John Lewis, Whiteny White, and Taran Gray Michael Kushner
Freedom_Riders-_The_Civil_Rights _NYMF_John Lewis_Visit_The cast of FREEDOM RIDERS with Congressman John Lewis - photo by Michael Kushner_HR.jpg
Congressman John Lewis and the cast Michael Kushner
