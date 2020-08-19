New York Theatre Barn Presents Excerpts From Sean’s Story and Clicquot August 19

The works follow a young Black man in love and a woman who changed the champagne industry forever.

New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series with excerpts from Sean’s Story: Part One | The Awakening and Clicquot August 19. The performances begin at 7 PM above or on the Off-Broadway company’s YouTube .

The 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers of the new musicals. While free to watch, donations are encouraged with 50 percent of proceeds going to the The Fund for College Auditions, which advocates for diversity and equity in college-level theatre training programs.

Sean’s Story, with a book, music, and lyrics by Khiyon Hursey (Netflix’s Soundtrack, Eastbound), follows a young Black man as he experiences love and loss for the first time. Hursey and Broadway alum Doron JePaul Mitchell (To Kill a Mockingbird, Off-Broadway’s Fortress of Solitude) perform.

The bio-musical Clicquot tells the story of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin in the early years of her life and how she became a businesswoman who rejected the status quo and changed the champagne industry forever. Written by Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter, the preview features performances by Victoria Frings, Kennedy Kanagawa, Judy McLane, and Kevin Massey, with Rachael Worthington, Kai An Chee, Melvin Grey Jr, Richard Lindenfelzer, Erin McMillen, Jarrett Murray, Tim Rogan, Eric Sorrels, and Neal Young.

Prior to this presentation, Sean’s Story has been developed at the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, the ASCAP Musical Theater Workshop, and the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. Clicquot has had two private industry readings in New York.

The episode is hosted and produced by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler.