New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From Borders and Sueños Musicals

The 30-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the two new musicals.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series April 16 at 7 PM ET, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Borders and Sueños: Our American Musical.

Based upon the motion picture The Bubble, Borders has a book, music, and lyrics by Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon and tells the story of two men, an Israeli soldier and a Palestinian, who fall in love during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely by Omer Shaish and co-writer Simon.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Jesse Sanchez (with additional music and orchestrations by Jeff Chambers), Sueños follows three generations of a Mexican-American family as they confront challenges, make sacrifices, break cycles, and celebrate community in their pursuit of the American Dream. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely by Roberto Araujo, Jason Hurtado, Sandra Marante, and Amanda Robles.

The 30-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel.

The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler, Sam Strum, and Joe Barros.