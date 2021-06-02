New York Theatre Barn to Present Highlights of New Works by Marc Acito, Jeff Bowen, Ann McNamee, Hunter Bell, Lynne Shankel, More

The Off-Broadway company's New Works Series continues this June.

New York Theatre Barn will continue its New Works Series live streams in June with new works by Marc Acito, Hunter Bell, and more. Among the performers set to appear are Arielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, and Elena Wang.

Airing at 8 PM ET on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, each installment of the one-hour series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Check out the full listing below.

June 9

Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls

Words by Sara Cooper (The Memory Show)

Music by Lynne Shankel (Bare, Allegiance)

Featuring Katelyn Baughman, Piper Bruce, Colette Caspari, Audrey Hare, Autumn Key, Jessi Kirtley, Eden Mau, Claire Marie Miller, Alexa Lopez, Andie Peterson, Lauren Senden, Bella Serano, and Leila Shaye

Featuring an original score that mashes music from the 1920’s and the 2020’s, the show is based on the true story of the women who worked in the factories and were knowingly poisoned by the United States Radium Corporation, and who fought back, changing United States labor laws forever.

Bastard Jones

Book by Marc Acito (Chasing Rainbows, Allegiance)

Music by Amy Engelhardt (The Bobs)

Lyrics by Acito and Engelhardt

Featuring Engelhardt, Brian Davis, Don Howes, Josh Raff, Evan Ruggiero, and Elena Wang

When charming, low-born Tom makes the mistake of wooing Sophia Shepherd, daughter of the pompous Reverend Shepherd, a chain of secrets, schemings, and multiple bed-hoppings are set in motion. Based on Henry Fielding’s 1749 Brit lit satire Tom Jones, this musical reimagines the young, irrepressible foundling Tom Jones as an electric guitar in a harpsichord world.

June 23

Other World

Music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen ([title of show]) and Ann McNamee (Love Bytes)

Book by Hunter Bell ([title of show])

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Choreographed by Karla Garcia (Hamilton)

Featuring Charnette Batey (The Book of Mormon), Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill) and Michael Maliakel (The Phantom of the Opera)

This is the story of avid online gamer Sri and non-gamer Lorraine who are magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri’s favorite video game, Other World. The duo must learn how to work together and, with the aid of fellow gamers and their avatars, survive the game and find a way home.

Goodbye New York

Music by Andrew Beall

Lyrics by Evan McCormack

Book by David Don Miller

Featuring Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) and Brad Standley (Waitress)

When Olivia Long sets out to indulge her final day in New York City, the last thing she expects is to run into Will Edmonds—the one that got away. To her shock, he thinks she's the one who got away, and he's been waiting ten years to tell her. So she shares her day with him, showing him the New York she loves, and all that he’s been missing. But she’s harboring a secret, one that will take her away from him forever.

Now in its 14th season, New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros.