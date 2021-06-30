New York Theatre Barn Will Host Final New Works Series Event in July

Broadway alums Stephanie Jae Park, Mehret Marsh, DeAnne Stewart, and more are set to perform.

New York Theatre Barn will host the final installment of its free, live streamed New Works Series July 14. Among the performers slated to participate are Broadway alums Stephanie Jae Park, Mehret Marsh, and DeAnne Stewart.

The episode will premiere at 7 PM ET on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand. The hour-long presentation will include excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

First up is Fly More Than You Fall, with a book by Eric Holmes, music by Nat Zegree, and lyrics by Holmes and Zegree. The musical introduces a young girl, Malia, who deals with the tragic news of her mother’s diagnosis in the only way she knows how—through her writing. Malia crafts a tale of a young bird with broken wings who embarks on the journey of a lifetime, continually weaving in and out of Malia’s real-life struggles to navigate grief, puberty, and growing up in the middle of nowhere. The lineup includes Mehret Marsh (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Nico Oliveri, and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton). Fly More Than You Fall is produced by Marc David Levine/Gemini Theatrical Investors.

The second presentation is In Emily’s Words, with a book, music, and lyrics by Jessy Tomsko. Avital Asuleen directs a cast comprised of Johnathan Christopher, Diana Huey, Rachel Lauren James, and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill). This new musical about the power of the human imagination tells the story of English novelist Emily Brontë as she is writing Wuthering Heights.

Now in its 14th season, New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. For the final installment, Sandler will be joined by NYTB co-board president and Tony-nominated producer Blair Russell (Slave Play).

The New Works Series supports NYTB’s mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals in real time and in front of live audiences, and is funded in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.