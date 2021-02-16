New York Theatre Barn Will Present Excerpts From Freedom Riders Musical

The presentation features a conversation with writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of excerpts from the civil rights-themed musical Freedom Riders, in honor of the individuals who challenged the American South status quo when buses were segregated. The digital event will stream on NYTB’s YouTube February 24 at 7 PM ET.

The presentation will also include a conversation with the writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray and a special appearance by one of the last surviving Freedom Riders: Charles Person.

The performance will feature Jennifer Sun Bell, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Anthony Chatmon II, Tyla Collier, Meagan Flint, Deon’te Goodman, Payson Lewis, Eboni Muse, Michael William Nigro, Ebony Pollum, Leonard Patton, Scott Redmond, Nygel Robinson, Clayton Snyder, Erin Vanderhyde, Brynn Williams, and Davon Williams.

Freedom Riders has been developed with Barn Stage Company, New York Musical Festival and The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. A previous showcase at NYMF welcomed the late Congressman John Lewis, who serves as one of the main inspirations for the musical.

