New York Theatre Workshop Announces Dates for </Remnant> and The Cooking Project

Both virtual productions kick off in November.

New York Theatre Workshop has announced dates for its previously announced virtual productions, </remnant> and The Cooking Project.

</Remnant> streams November 16–24. A combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

The Cooking Project, created by members of the Dominican Artists Collective and directed by Melissa Crespo, live streams November 18 at 8 PM ET and will remain available for on-demand viewing through December 15. The piece virtually welcomes audiences to Washington Heights in Manhattan, where audiences travel with the DAC as they traverse through time and space to explore their diasporic journey—where they come from, and how they came to be. Featured artists include Massiel Armengot, Sean Carvajal, Yohanna Florentino, Gineiris Garcia, Katherine George, Dilson Hernandez, Maribel Martinez, Andres Pina, Paola Alexandra Soto, Merlixse Ventura, and Little Veras.