New York Theatre Workshop Presents </Remnant> November 16

New York Theatre Workshop continues its virtual programming with the previously announced </remnant> November 16 and The Cooking Project November 18.

</Remnant> streams at select times through November 24. A combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu, with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

The Cooking Project, created by members of the Dominican Artists Collective and directed by Melissa Crespo, live streams November 18 at 8 PM ET and remains available for on-demand viewing through December 15. The piece virtually welcomes audiences to Washington Heights in Manhattan, where audiences travel with the DAC as they traverse through time and space to explore their diasporic journey—where they come from, and how they came to be. Featured artists include Massiel Armengot, Sean Carvajal, Yohanna Florentino, Gineiris Garcia, Katherine George, Dilson Hernandez, Maribel Martinez, Andres Pina, Paola Alexandra Soto, Merlixse Ventura, and Little Veras.