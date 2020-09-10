New York Times Theatre Critic Ben Brantley to Step Down

Currently the co-chief theatre critic with Jesse Green, Brantley's last day will be October 15

Ben Brantley, who has worked at the New York Times since 1993 and has served as its chief theatre critic since 1996, will leave his position at the Times effective October 15. The news was shared by the Times' Gilbert Cruz, editor of the arts section, and theater editor Scott Heller.

“This pandemic pause in the great, energizing party that is the theater seemed to me like a good moment to slip out the door,” Brantley said in a statement. “But when the theater returns, I hope to be there—as a writer, an audience member and, above all, the stark raving fan I have been since I was a child.”

Brantley's co-chief theatre critic, Jesse Green, will remain at the Times. "We plan to take our time during this pause selecting Ben’s full-time successor," Cruz and Heller said.