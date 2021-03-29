New York Will Open COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to Ages 30+ Beginning March 30

Eligibility will expand to those 16 and older April 6.

New York state residents aged 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination beginning March 30 at 8 AM ET. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news via Twitter March 29.

In addition, Cuomo stated that teenagers ages 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine April 6 at 8 AM.

The news arrives on the heels of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s March 25 announcement that the Broadway Theatre District would, within a month, be home to a new vaccination center, specifically for (and in part staffed by) theatre workers. A separate mobile unit will service Off-Broadway venues, and the city will implement pop-up testing sites aimed at facilitating the theatregoing process.

While de Blasio’s announcement did not expand vaccine eligibility to theatre workers (that would be a state-level call) but rather vaccine availability, Governor Cuomo’s declaration indicates that most if not all theatre workers would be eligible by the time these centers open.

While a full-scale Broadway reopening is at least six months away (industry insiders and Mayor de Blasio alike have cited a fall target), select performance venues across the state will begin to welcome back audiences—with a bevy of health and safety protocols—as soon as this week, including flexible venues for socially distanced indoor offerings and Broadway houses for one-off events.

