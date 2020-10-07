New York's Experimental Ensemble SITI Announces Final Season in 2022

The NYC-based theatre ensemble performed together for over 30 years.

New York City-based theatre ensemble SITI Company will cease operations at the conclusion of its final season, expected to take place in fall 2022. On top of a national tour when theatres are able to reopen, SITI's plan forward includes a physical and digital archive that will capture the 30 years of performing together.

Already tapped to partner for the national tour are La MaMa, Pittsburgh's City Theatre, the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts/University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance, with more to be announced in the future.

Prior to its last performance, the ensemble will present a film capture of their 2019 production Falling & Loving, based on the works of Charles Mee. The work streams October 11 at 8 PM ET on WNET’s All Arts digital channels and on PeakPerfs.org . SITI will also continue its virtual online events and classes, plus an artist talk series to be announced.

Following its final season, some company members will continue to work on theatrical projects, in addition to teaching and licensing SITI works. However, SITI will no longer operate as a touring, teaching, and performing ensemble with an administrative staff and studio.

“The question that we asked was: Are we an institution that continues on indefinitely, or are we a group of artists who circled around one another thirty years ago and then stayed together based upon a shared vision about collaborative creation?” said Anne Bogart, co-artistic director. “After much consideration, it became clear that we are a specific group of like-minded artists moving through time and space together. And now, here we are, taking our next step, but united in our intention to help others to carry the tradition forwards, each in their own fashion.”